AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 13,564 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $38.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

