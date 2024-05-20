AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 24,928 TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. TowneBank’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOWN

TowneBank Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.