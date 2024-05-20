AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 24,928 TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.
TowneBank Stock Performance
Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $31.08.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
TowneBank Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
