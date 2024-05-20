AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $93.01 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

