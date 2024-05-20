AMG National Trust Bank Has $297,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $441.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.76. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
