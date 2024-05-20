AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,756,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $621.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.11. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The company has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

