AMG National Trust Bank Invests $203,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $541.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $537.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.06 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

