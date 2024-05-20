AMG National Trust Bank Invests $264,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

