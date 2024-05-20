AMG National Trust Bank Invests $514,000 in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 15,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

