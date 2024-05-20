AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $56.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.