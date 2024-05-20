AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,774 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in IDACORP by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 43.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 28.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $98.47 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.80.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

