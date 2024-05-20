AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 406 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

