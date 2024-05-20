AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 572 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $209.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.47 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

