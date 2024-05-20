AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,064 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,719 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 602,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 31,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

