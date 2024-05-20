AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $120.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.77. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $120.41.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

