AMG National Trust Bank Sells 17 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 63,434 shares valued at $76,847,440. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,291.95 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $768.05 and a 12-month high of $1,330.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,237.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,110.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

