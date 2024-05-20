AMG National Trust Bank Sells 401 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after purchasing an additional 166,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,785,000 after purchasing an additional 107,769 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,424,000 after buying an additional 792,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $30.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

