AMG National Trust Bank Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,394,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 800,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $90.26 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

