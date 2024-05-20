AMG National Trust Bank Sells 42,281 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,281 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $54.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $54.86.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.