AMG National Trust Bank Sells 450 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,167,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,557,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.