AMG National Trust Bank Sells 993 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 531,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 56,237 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $4,115,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.