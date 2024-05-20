AMG National Trust Bank Takes $221,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,198,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total transaction of $5,808,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,232 shares in the company, valued at $658,723,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,503. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

MPWR opened at $730.05 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $778.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $676.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

