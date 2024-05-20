AMG National Trust Bank Takes $660,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,773,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,421,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after buying an additional 3,992,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,977 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.