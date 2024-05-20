AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274,873 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 236.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

