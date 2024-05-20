Analog Devices (ADI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.160-1.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.16-1.36 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $214.08 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.69.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.