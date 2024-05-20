Analysts Issue Forecasts for Burberry Group plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Burberry Group Price Performance

BURBY stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

