Analysts Offer Predictions for Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.38. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MANH. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $228.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.12. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,277,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $77,433,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 184.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after buying an additional 228,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 193,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

