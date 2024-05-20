Analysts Offer Predictions for Omeros Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Omeros in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.69). The consensus estimate for Omeros’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Omeros has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 51.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 210,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

