Analysts Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) PT at C$29.73

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$24.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.22. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

