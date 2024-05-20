Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Target Price at $74.40

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE BJ opened at $79.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,745,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,073,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

