Analysts Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target at $107.86

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of CNMD opened at $74.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CONMED by 70.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

