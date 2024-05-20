Analysts Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target at $25.40

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Constellium has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,606,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 355,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

