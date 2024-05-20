Analysts Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price at $371.87

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $371.87.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $345.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 960.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $137.23 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.76 and a 200-day moving average of $283.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,576 shares of company stock valued at $99,336,130. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

