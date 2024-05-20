Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) PT at C$53.50

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.56.
ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Enbridge Stock Down 0.0 %
Enbridge Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.11%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
