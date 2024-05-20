Analysts Set Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) PT at $2.20

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

DNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,967,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,494,000 after buying an additional 4,016,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

