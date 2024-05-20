Analysts Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target at $40.63

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of HRMY opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

