Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $105.50

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

