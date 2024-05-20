Analysts Set Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $19.62.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

