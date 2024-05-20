Analysts Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Target Price at $31.88

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on RENT shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

RENT stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($5.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.80) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -20.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $56,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,076 shares of company stock worth $151,711. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Free Report

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.