Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Price Target at $52.00

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

