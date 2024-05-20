Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT at $34.42

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.42.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.