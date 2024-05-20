Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target at $295.54

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTW. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $257.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.85 and a 200 day moving average of $255.58. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.