Analyzing Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) & BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BTCS alerts:

Risk & Volatility

BTCS has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.29, meaning that its share price is 329% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BTCS and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BTCS and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

BTCS presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 241.18%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than BTCS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Applied Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.34 million 17.59 -$15.89 million $1.29 1.16 Applied Digital $143.91 million 3.53 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -5.24

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Digital beats BTCS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.