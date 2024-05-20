Analyzing OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SEACOR Marine and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEACOR Marine presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.11%. Given SEACOR Marine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than OceanPal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

59.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SEACOR Marine and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -8.19% -6.26% -2.95% OceanPal -10.43% -5.96% -5.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEACOR Marine and OceanPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $281.07 million 1.30 -$9.31 million ($0.84) -15.80 OceanPal $18.96 million 1.01 -$1.98 million ($3.11) -0.82

OceanPal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEACOR Marine. SEACOR Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats OceanPal on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 58 support vessels, of which 55 were owned or leased-in, and three were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties. It serves integrated national and international oil companies, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oil field service and construction companies, as well as offshore wind farm operators and offshore wind farm installation and maintenance companies. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

