Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $14.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Annexon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANNX

Annexon Trading Down 0.7 %

Annexon stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $400.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annexon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.