Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 31st

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE AFT opened at $14.99 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 8,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $118,699.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,599.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

