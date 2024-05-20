Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $14.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $15.45.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
