Arbe Robotics (ARBE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Arbe Robotics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,959.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, analysts expect Arbe Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.08.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

