Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at TD Cowen

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.48. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Arhaus by 147.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter worth $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 61.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,856 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $6,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at $8,326,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

