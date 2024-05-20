ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $101.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. ASGN has a one year low of $64.91 and a one year high of $106.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.51.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $97,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $783,650 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 38.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at $512,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

