Aspira Women’s Health Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Aspira Women’s Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women's Health Price Performance

NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 163.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.94) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women's Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth $126,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

